93-year-old woman dead after crash in Ellis County

The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike Saturday (Sept. 13, 2020)
The Reno County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old died in a crash involving a 4-wheeler and a dirt bike Saturday (Sept. 13, 2020)(KWCH)
By Carolina Loera
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ELLIS COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 93-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Ellis County Friday afternoon.

In a press release, the Ellis County Sheriff’s Office said crews responded to a two vehicle injury accident at the intersection of 110th Avenue and Fairground Road at around 1:50 p.m.

The investigation determined 17-year-old Kolton Keller was driving westbound on Fairground Road approaching the controlled intersection of 110th Avenue.

Another vehicle driven by 79-year-old Terrance Kohl was traveling northbound on 110th Avenue with his 93-year-old passenger Evelyn Kohl.

Terrance and Evelyn were also approaching the controlled intersection.

As both vehicles entered the intersection, Keller failed to yield on a stop sign at 110th Avenue. Keller’s vehicle collided with the passenger side of Terrance’s vehicle sending it into the ditch.

Evelyn died from her injuries.

Terrance and Kolton were admitted into the hospital but are expected to survive.

The accident is still under investigation.

