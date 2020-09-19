Community provides RVs for Sedgwick Co. firefighters exposed to COVID-19

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A firefighter’s ask for help is answered in a matter of hours, after posting on Facebook, in need of a couple of RVs.

Dep. Fire Chief Bradl Crisp, for Sedgwick County’s Fire District 1, need a place to quarantine a couple of firefighters who were exposed to COVID-19. So, he went to Facebook in search of some RVs.

The idea came from a Facebook page called “RVs 4 MDs.” It connects first responders to people in their area with RVs available to use so doctors, nurses and firefighters don’t have to worry about a place to stay while needing to quarantine. It also keeps them from potentially exposing family.

Crisp posted his request, and within a few hours, multiple people offered up their RVs.

“It’s a fact of life in 2020 so here we are. We are dealing with it, we are still responding to emergencies and we are still fully staffed. And we hit these little bumps in the road and it’s just good to know people are here to help," Crisp said.

