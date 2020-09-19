Advertisement

Community provides RVs for Sedgwick Co. firefighters exposed to COVID-19

By Anna Auld
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A firefighter’s ask for help is answered in a matter of hours, after posting on Facebook, in need of a couple of RVs.

Dep. Fire Chief Bradl Crisp, for Sedgwick County’s Fire District 1, need a place to quarantine a couple of firefighters who were exposed to COVID-19. So, he went to Facebook in search of some RVs.

The idea came from a Facebook page called “RVs 4 MDs.” It connects first responders to people in their area with RVs available to use so doctors, nurses and firefighters don’t have to worry about a place to stay while needing to quarantine. It also keeps them from potentially exposing family.

Crisp posted his request, and within a few hours, multiple people offered up their RVs.

“It’s a fact of life in 2020 so here we are. We are dealing with it, we are still responding to emergencies and we are still fully staffed. And we hit these little bumps in the road and it’s just good to know people are here to help," Crisp said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Wichita State unveils one-of-a-kind WuShock statue on campus

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:22 PM CDT
Wichita State University on Tuesday (Sept. 15, 2020) unveiled a big gift: an eight-and-one-half foot tall statue of the university’s mascot, WuShock.

Kansas Proud

KMC finds top 16 Coolest Things Made in Kansas

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:54 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
The Coolest Things Made In Kansas Contest has found its top 16 products.

Kansas Proud

Community helps Haysville women break pencil collection world record

Updated: Sep. 8, 2020 at 4:17 PM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
A Haysville woman is trying to break the world record for having the most pencils, but she needs your help to do it.

Kansas Proud

Technology allows Kansas toddler to hear clearly for the first time

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT
When you meet 13-month-old Connelly Benton, you soon learn he’s a little boy who is ready to explore. Thanks to advancements in medical technology, his world is one that’s becoming acoustically vibrant.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Girl’s selfless effort provides towels for Wichita homeless outreach program

Updated: Sep. 3, 2020 at 5:42 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
For the past two months, Crosby Fussell has been handmaking bracelets. She decided to begin selling them and with the money she earned, she bought towels and on Thursday, delivered those towels to the Union Rescue Mission.

Kansas Proud

Wichita-area family makes about 3,000 masks for people in need

Updated: Sep. 2, 2020 at 6:44 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
With more free time and more people in need due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cheri Nienke decided to use 25 years’ worth of fabric to start sewing masks for people who need them most.

Kansas Proud

Veterans honored in banners hung near downtown Wichita

Updated: Aug. 29, 2020 at 1:38 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
Two Wichita-based veterans organizations are collaborating to honor the sacrifices veterans have made for our country.

Kansas Proud

Patterson Legal Group holds backpack giveaway for kids in need

Updated: Aug. 28, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A lot of families are in need of extra help getting their kids ready to go back to school, and the Patterson Legal Group wanted to help students celebrate the new school year.

Kansas Proud

Wichita-area businesses team up for supply drive at Adams Elementary School

Updated: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:53 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
A handful of Wichita-area businesses on Tuesday teamed up to support students, teachers, and staff at Adams Elementary School with a school-supply drive.

News

PHOTO: Hutchinson police officer stops to pray with woman he once arrested

Updated: Aug. 18, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT
|
By Angela Smith
A Hutchinson woman is thanking a police officer who arrested her last year for stopping to pray with her this week.