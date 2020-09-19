COVID-19 precautions in place at ’Field of Screams’ in Maize

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - In just one week, the Field of Screams at Prairie Pines will open for those wanting to be scared.

According to management, several precautions were put in place to make sure you are scared safely. Tickets must be purchased online, and you will receive your reservation for Prairie Pines. You are also asked not to linger once you exit the haunted attraction.

“We won’t be selling food, the escape shacks which are little 15-minute escape rooms sets, those will not be open this year. So. it’s you pretty much show up, you come through the field, then you go home. So, we’re trying to encourage people not to hang around and congregate,” said Dave Lyon, who runs marketing for Field of Screams.

Lyon said everyone will be wearing a mask and you should expect to be scared.

"Even though the actors won’t be as in your face, you’re still getting a great show you’re still getting that quality and that scare that you’ve come to expect in the field over the last 16, 17 years,' he said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.