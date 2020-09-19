Advertisement

Great Bend Applebee’s location of multiple COVID-19 cases

((Source: MGN image))
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Health Department said those who visited the Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Great Bend may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The department said there have been multiple positive cases of the virus involving people who were at the restaurant between Sunday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 18.

Those who were at the restaurant between those dates are encouraged to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 precautions in place at ’Field of Screams’ in Maize

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
In just one week, the Field of Screams at Prairie Pines will open for those wanting to be scared.

Health

West coast wildfires impacting air quality in Kansas

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
The hundreds of wildfires out west has created a lot of smoke that’s blowing through the air. That smoke has filtered into our skies in Kansas.

Coronavirus

Lawrence ordinance makes it easier to crack down on partiers

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Lawrence officials are giving police more power to enforce crowd size limits and other health orders designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Coronavirus

Sedgwick County drops below 5% for positive COVID-19 tests

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Sedgwick County is trending in the right direction when it comes to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Latest News

Coronavirus

CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 3:02 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn’t feel sick didn’t need to get tested.

Coronavirus

KDHE reports 1,415 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 2:31 PM CDT
|
By Kylie Cameron
The new total for deaths is 596, up by 10 since Wednesday.

Coronavirus

COVID measures could keep flu in check this year

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 12:09 PM CDT
|
By CNN staff
The same measures we've been using to slow the spread of COVID-19 – like mask wearing, social distancing and hand washing – can also help stop the spread of flu.

Coronavirus

Push is underway to test COVID-19 vaccines in diverse groups

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:38 AM CDT
|
By LAURAN NEERGAARD and FEDERICA NARANCIO
Many thousands of volunteers from minority groups are needed for huge clinical trials underway or about to begin.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus efforts may slow flu

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT
|
The threat of flu season may be lowered this year because of all the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, according to a new report. But, officials are urging people not to become complacent.

National

Canada extends U.S. border restrictions to Oct. 21

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:49 AM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Americans who are returning to the U.S. and Canadians who are returning to Canada are also exempted from the border closure.