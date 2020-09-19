Great Bend Applebee’s location of multiple COVID-19 cases

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - The Barton County Health Department said those who visited the Applebee’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Great Bend may have been exposed to COVID-19.

The department said there have been multiple positive cases of the virus involving people who were at the restaurant between Sunday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 18.

Those who were at the restaurant between those dates are encouraged to monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

