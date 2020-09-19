Advertisement

Hazy, breezy weekend

Hazy, breezy forecast
Hazy, breezy forecast(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Smoke from western wildfires will continue to produce hazy weather conditions across Kansas this weekend. Expect plenty of sunshine and increasing wind speeds through Sunday. Wind gusts to near 40 mph are possible across western Kansas today, with most areas seeing gusts to 30 mph Sunday. Temperatures will be close to normal with cool mornings and warm afternoons. A quiet weather forecast for the week ahead too. Dry weather will persist through Saturday with a chance of showers and storms Saturday night and Sunday (next weekend). Highs through the week will reach the 80s with lows mainly in the 50s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hazy. SE/S 5-15; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. S/SE 5-15. Low: 56.

Tomorrow: Sunny and breezy, still hazy. S 15-25; gusty. High: 81.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. S 5-10. Low: 57.

Mon: High: 80 Sunny.

Tue: High: 79 Low: 57 Sunny.

Wed: High: 79 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 81 Low: 57 Mostly sunny

Fri: High: 84 Low: 58 Mostly sunny.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 60 Becoming partly cloudy, breezy. Evening/overnight storms possible.

