Kansas politicians remember Justice Ginsburg

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1933-2020
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg 1933-2020(WJRT)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night.

Gov. Laura Kelly called Ginsburg an agent for change and an advocate for the voiceless. She said the justice’s decisions made America more equitable for all of us. The governor ordered that U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of Kansas on Friday, September 18, 2020, until the day of interment, in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Kansas representatives Roger Marshall and Ron Estes both said they were praying for Ginsburg’s family.

Senator Pat Roberts said Justice Ginsburg’s service to the high court was admirable, and “the legacy she leaves behind will never be forgotten.”

Senator Jerry Moran called Ginsburg a trailblazer who tackled each challenge with passion.

Sen. Moran also said he supports Senate Major Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to hold a vote if President Donald Trump nominates Justice Ginsburg’s successor. The president recently shared a list of potential nominees for supreme court vacancies. It includes high-profile names like senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and Josh Hawley along with judges from lower courts.

President Trump also issued a statement on Ginsburg’s passing calling her a titan of the law and a fighter and champion for women’s rights.

