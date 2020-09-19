Kansas politicians remember Justice Ginsburg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas lawmakers paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night.

Gov. Laura Kelly called Ginsburg an agent for change and an advocate for the voiceless. She said the justice’s decisions made America more equitable for all of us. The governor ordered that U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff throughout the state of Kansas on Friday, September 18, 2020, until the day of interment, in honor of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

I’m incredibly saddened by this news. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg spent her life serving our country with passion and integrity. She was an agent for change, an advocate for the voiceless, and her legacy will live on in decisions that made America more equitable for all of us. https://t.co/8xceOr1q76 — Governor Laura Kelly (@GovLauraKelly) September 19, 2020

Kansas representatives Roger Marshall and Ron Estes both said they were praying for Ginsburg’s family.

Laina and I are praying for Justice Ginsburg’s family during this difficult time. May the Lord comfort them in their time of loss. — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) September 19, 2020

Tonight our prayers are with the family of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. While we didn’t always agree on policy or philosophies, her family deserves words of comfort and encouragement as they mourn their loss. — Rep. Ron Estes (@RepRonEstes) September 19, 2020

Senator Pat Roberts said Justice Ginsburg’s service to the high court was admirable, and “the legacy she leaves behind will never be forgotten.”

Franki and I are saddened by the news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s passing. Justice Ginsburg’s service and dedication to our nation’s highest court was admirable, and the legacy she leaves behind will never be forgotten. — Senator Pat Roberts (@SenPatRoberts) September 19, 2020

Senator Jerry Moran called Ginsburg a trailblazer who tackled each challenge with passion.

Justice Ginsburg was a trailblazer, tackling each challenge with passion, dedication and extraordinary intellect. She served her country with honor & had an historic impact on the court and the nation. Prayers are with her family. — Senator Jerry Moran (@JerryMoran) September 19, 2020

Sen. Moran also said he supports Senate Major Leader Mitch McConnell’s decision to hold a vote if President Donald Trump nominates Justice Ginsburg’s successor. The president recently shared a list of potential nominees for supreme court vacancies. It includes high-profile names like senators Ted Cruz, Tom Cotton, and Josh Hawley along with judges from lower courts.

President Trump also issued a statement on Ginsburg’s passing calling her a titan of the law and a fighter and champion for women’s rights.

Statement from the President on the Passing of Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg pic.twitter.com/N2YkGVWLoF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2020

