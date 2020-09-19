Lawrence ordinance makes it easier to crack down on partiers

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) - Lawrence officials are giving police more power to enforce crowd size limits and other health orders designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The moves come after neighbors raised concerns about large house parties near the University of Kansas campus. The university reported 882 positive cases as of Friday.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports that commissioners voted Thursday to approve an ordinance that gives police the authority to issue up to a $500 ticket to violators. And on Friday, Lawrence-Douglas County Public Health announced it would be conducting checks to make sure bars and restaurants are complying with orders to stop serving alcohol at 9 p.m.

