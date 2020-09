WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - One person was killed, another hurt in an early-morning crash in Maize. It happened around 2:45 on W. 37th Street North between Maize and Tyler.

Dispatchers tell us one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Another person was taken to the hospital with potentially serious injuries.

No other information has been released.

