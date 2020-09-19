Sunny and mild weather continues

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The breeze will stick around through the rest of the weekend but so will the sunshine and the mild temps.

Tonight, lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Other than smoke coming in from the fires in the western U.S., the sky will be clear to mostly clear. The will be breezy, especially in western Kansas, where gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

Sunday, sunshine will take over once again. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s in central Kansas and the mid to upper 80s in the west. The wind will be in from the south with gusts around 30-40 mph.

The breeze will continue into the start of the workweek with highs in the low 80s.

We’ll stay sunny all week with highs briefly dropping into the upper 70s on Wednesday before they return to the low 80s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 80.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 57 Sunny.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 57 Mostly sunny

Fri: High: 82 Low: 57 Sunny.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.