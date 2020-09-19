Advertisement

Sunny and mild weather continues

Sunny and mild weather continues
Sunny and mild weather continues(Meteorologist Sarah Fletcher)
By Sarah Fletcher
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The breeze will stick around through the rest of the weekend but so will the sunshine and the mild temps.

Tonight, lows will drop into the mid to upper 50s. Other than smoke coming in from the fires in the western U.S., the sky will be clear to mostly clear. The will be breezy, especially in western Kansas, where gusts up to 30 mph will be possible.

Sunday, sunshine will take over once again. Highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s in central Kansas and the mid to upper 80s in the west. The wind will be in from the south with gusts around 30-40 mph.

The breeze will continue into the start of the workweek with highs in the low 80s.

We’ll stay sunny all week with highs briefly dropping into the upper 70s on Wednesday before they return to the low 80s through the rest of the week.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15; gusty. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 10-20; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 80.

Tue: High: 80 Low: 57 Sunny.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 57 Mostly sunny

Fri: High: 82 Low: 57 Sunny.

Sat: High: 82 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Hazy, breezy weekend

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dean Jones
Hazy days with smoke in the air, dry weather continues

Forecast

Hazy sunshine & some wind for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Little more wind for Kansas as hazy skies continue.

Forecast

Kansas in for a fantastic Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in for a fantastic Friday!

Forecast

Beautiful weather into Friday

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Smoke in the air will lead to hazy skies for most of the state.

Latest News

Forecast

Cold front brings slight cool-down to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front moved through Kansas last night, but temperatures will only tumble a few degrees today.

Forecast

No big change for Thursday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A front moves through, but the weather remains the same.

Forecast

Warm Wednesday, storm-free for the next few days

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll stay dry through the end of the week.

Forecast

Warm sunshine again on Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
It will be another warm, dry day on Wednesday for the Plains.

Forecast

Rain/storm chances still days away

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT
Terrific Tuesday weather, warmer Wednesday, more sun than clouds and dry through Saturday when gusty winds will blow back into Kansas.

Forecast

Nice weather continues Tuesday

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Mild mid-September weather continues