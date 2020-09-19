Textron Aviation, labor union accept new contract

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Textron Aviation and its labor union accepted a new contract that will take effect Monday.

“Textron Aviation is proud to call Wichita home for nine decades,” Ron Draper, President and CEO of Textron Aviation said in a release. “Our future continues to be strengthened by the dedication of our world-class workforce. Together, we extend our legacy as the leaders in general and business aviation right here in the Air Capitol of the World.”

The contract lasts for four years and will cover thousands of workers.

The new contract gives workers wage increases of 2-3% over four years and a choice between four health plans.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.