Wichita Police investigate two separate shootings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating two Saturday afternoon shootings.

The first shooting call happened at after 12:00 p.m. on the 2500 Block of West Wildwood.

Police said one man was shot and suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

No further details were provided.

The second shooting happened near 19th and Grove just after 12:00 p.m.

Police confirm one person was hurt, but also suffered from non-life threatening injuries.

No more information has been released.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.