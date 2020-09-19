Wichita Police investigate two separate shootings
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is investigating two Saturday afternoon shootings.
The first shooting call happened at after 12:00 p.m. on the 2500 Block of West Wildwood.
Police said one man was shot and suffered from non-life threatening injuries.
No further details were provided.
The second shooting happened near 19th and Grove just after 12:00 p.m.
Police confirm one person was hurt, but also suffered from non-life threatening injuries.
No more information has been released.
Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.