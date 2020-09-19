Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools strategizes to meet high demand for free meals

By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 8:20 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools met Friday afternoon to strategize how to keep up with the high demand for free meals. The free breakfast and lunch meals are available to every student in the district through the free school meal program, sponsored by the USDA.

But on Thursday, almost all of the district’s 12 pick-up sites ran out of food.

“They ran out of food at a couple of different locations," said parent Austin Johnson. "Some parents rely on that food for breakfast and lunch. that’s extra money they don’t have to spend.”

The district handed out 59,000 meals, but parents who showed up to pick up meals for their children for next week left empty-handed. In some cases, as cars wrapped around the building, some sites ran out of food just thirty minutes after opening,

“The first week was pretty bad, we got here 15 minutes early, and didn’t leave until 6:30," said Johnson.

The district is now making plans to adjust the number of meals to hopefully, be ready for next week.

Wichita Public Schools Director of Nutrition Services, David Paul, said the district didn’t know how many people would show up, but they are working on better planning for next week.

“This is new territory for all of us. We don’t know how many people are going to come at a given time. We need to continue to work on our planning, so we don’t run out of food at any sites. We’re going to meet with our management team, and continue to work on forecasts for each site, and do the best we can to have as much food at each site," Paul said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Western Kansas News

Meade cancels day of classes, moves to remote learning due to COVID-19 spread

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Meade, USD 226 announced Thursday that there would be no school for all students on Friday (Sept. 18) and that starting on Monday, (Sept. 21), the entire district will shift to remote learning for at least a week.

Education

More Wichita students could soon return to school in-person as COVID numbers decrease

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 6:34 PM CDT
More Wichita students could soon return to school in-person as COVID numbers decrease

Coronavirus

Fort Hays State University to begin weekly COVID-19 testing

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:44 PM CDT
|
By Matt Heilman
Fort Hays State University announced that beginning next week, a new COVID-19 surveillance testing program begins. The weekly testing for asymptomatic members of the campus' community “will supplement the ongoing symptomatic testing available in the Student Health Center,” the university said.

Back To School

Faster-than-expected return to Wichita classrooms possible

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 5:19 PM CDT
|
By Hailey Tucker
The current plan approved by the Wichita Public Schools Board of Education calls for students in sixth through 12th grades to learn remotely through the first nine weeks of the school year. It’s now possible that they could return to the classroom next month.

Latest News

Education

Former Kansas ITT Tech students receive $2 million in student-debt relief

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 12:46 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Motter
Students from Kansas that attended ITT Tech will get more than $2 million in student debt relief.

Education

School custodians, maintenance workers are the unsung heroes of COVID-19 era.

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT
|
By Kristen Boxman
Custodians are cleaning and disinfecting every classroom every day. Before, each classroom was cleaned every other day.

Education

School custodians, maintenance workers are the unsung heroes of COVID-19 era.

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 9:23 AM CDT

Coronavirus

Ark City class moved online temporarily due to COVID-19 risk

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 8:50 AM CDT
|
By John Boyd
The district learned some individuals were exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Education

Wichita Public Schools BOE approves proposal to improve access for remote learners

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 10:18 PM CDT
The Wichita Public Schools Board of Education at its meeting Monday night took further action to improve internet access for students learning remotely.

Education

Greater Wichita YMCA offers pilot program for high school freshmen learning remotely

Updated: Sep. 14, 2020 at 9:12 PM CDT
|
By KWCH Staff
The Steve Clark YMCA on Wichita State University’s Innovation Campus offers a new pilot program for high school freshmen learning remote.