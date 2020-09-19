Wichita TikTok creator not concerned by app’s removal

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat will be banned from U.S. app stores on Sunday. The apps will also be barred from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. The news upset some users Friday morning while others say they’re not worried.

D’Aydrian Harding, of Wichita, goes by “@BROSISFUNNY” on TikTok. He just started making videos in March. Now, the 19-year-old has more than a million followers and nearly 22 million likes on the app. He says he’s not concerned about losing fans if TikTok is banned as long as he has other platforms.

“I wasn’t really too upset because I’m in a group called Valley Crib. It’s a bunch of creators that are all on TikTok. It would be different if one of us got banned on the app and we were the oddball out and we had to restart,” said Harding.

Those in favor of the restrictions to TikTok cite national security and data privacy concerns. As for Harding, he says security isn’t a major concern.

“Our age group, we don’t really focus too much on that. We focus more on the fun side. So, later on down the line, that could definitely be bad. But as of right now, it’s like we don’t focus on it. But I feel like we should,” said Harding.

While users who have already downloaded TikTok may be able to continue using the software, the restrictions mean updated versions of the apps cannot be downloaded.

TikTok is still in negotiations with U.S. buyers, but no deal has been finalized.

