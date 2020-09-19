Advertisement

Wichita TikTok creator not concerned by app’s removal

By Lily Wu
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 12:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat will be banned from U.S. app stores on Sunday. The apps will also be barred from accessing essential internet services in the U.S. The news upset some users Friday morning while others say they’re not worried.

D’Aydrian Harding, of Wichita, goes by “@BROSISFUNNY” on TikTok. He just started making videos in March. Now, the 19-year-old has more than a million followers and nearly 22 million likes on the app. He says he’s not concerned about losing fans if TikTok is banned as long as he has other platforms.

“I wasn’t really too upset because I’m in a group called Valley Crib. It’s a bunch of creators that are all on TikTok. It would be different if one of us got banned on the app and we were the oddball out and we had to restart,” said Harding.

Those in favor of the restrictions to TikTok cite national security and data privacy concerns. As for Harding, he says security isn’t a major concern.

“Our age group, we don’t really focus too much on that. We focus more on the fun side. So, later on down the line, that could definitely be bad. But as of right now, it’s like we don’t focus on it. But I feel like we should,” said Harding.

While users who have already downloaded TikTok may be able to continue using the software, the restrictions mean updated versions of the apps cannot be downloaded.

TikTok is still in negotiations with U.S. buyers, but no deal has been finalized.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 precautions in place at ’Field of Screams’ in Maize

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
In just one week, the Field of Screams at Prairie Pines will open for those wanting to be scared.

News

COVID-19 precautions at Maize's Field of Screams

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 precautions at Maize's Field of Screams

News

Wichita TikTok creator reacts to ban in U.S.

Updated: 2 hours ago
Wichita TikTok creator reacts to ban in U.S.

National

Kansas politicians remember Justice Ginsburg

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Kansas lawmakers paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday night.

Latest News

Kansas Proud

Community provides RVs for Sedgwick Co. firefighters exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anna Auld
A firefighter’s ask for help is answered in a matter of hours, after posting on Facebook, in need of a couple of RVs.

Safety

1 injured in accidental shooting at Wichita’s Cowtown Museum

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Police Department is responding to a shooting in the 1800 block of W. Museum Blvd.

News

Community provides RVs for Sedgwick Co. firefighters exposed to COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
Community provides RVs for Sedgwick Co. firefighters exposed to COVID-19

News

Kansas welcomes 50 new U.S. citizens

Updated: 4 hours ago
Kansas welcomes 50 new U.S. citizens

Health

West coast wildfires impacting air quality in Kansas

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Grant DeMars
The hundreds of wildfires out west has created a lot of smoke that’s blowing through the air. That smoke has filtered into our skies in Kansas.

Back To School

Wichita Public Schools strategizes to meet high demand for free meals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita Public Schools met Friday afternoon to strategize how to keep up with the high demand for free meals.