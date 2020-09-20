Advertisement

Bonner Springs Police warn of fake social media video

By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (KWCH) - Be careful sharing something online before you know it’s true. That’s the message from the Bonner Springs Police Department after a video claiming racist conduct by a Bonner Springs police officer turned out to be fake.

The department said last Friday, a Black man shared a video on social media - claiming a Bonner Springs police officer pointed a gun at his head and used a racial slur during a traffic stop.

The video went viral and people reached out to the police department demanding the officer be fired. The department investigated the incident, and made contact with the man who shared the video.

The man admitted he made up the story to gain attention. Police said the video could have seriously damaged the department’s reputation.

“It can be damaging to create situations that aren’t factual,” Sgt. Adam Khan with the Bonner Spring Police Department said. “We were getting calls to fire an officer we don’t even have. Based off the video we couldn’t figure out whose description that would have even matched.”

Police reviewed dispatch records and body camera footage to determine the man who posted the video was never even pulled over by police and confessed once they pointed out the inaccuracies in his story.

*****MEDIA RELEASE***** Please see this media release in regards to a recently circulated social media video. We have...

Posted by Bonner Springs Police Department on Friday, September 18, 2020

