Buhler Grade School closing to in-person learning due to positive COVID-19 cases

BUHLER, Kan. (KWCH) - Buhler Grade School will close for a week and switch to the Flex Learning model starting Monday.

USD 313 cited five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school for the closure.

Those who were identified as close contacts of the positive cases will be contacted to quarantine. The school will be closed until Sept. 29 pending if any other cases arise.

All other attendance centers will remain open to in-person learning.

The school district is hosting a parent meeting Sunday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Parents and guardians will receive the link for the meeting through email.

Buhler Families, Please read below a message from Cindy Couchman, Superintendent of Buhler Schools. Earlier today, I... Posted by Buhler USD 313 on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.