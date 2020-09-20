Advertisement

Buhler Grade School closing to in-person learning due to positive COVID-19 cases

USD 313
USD 313(USD 313)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUHLER, Kan. (KWCH) - Buhler Grade School will close for a week and switch to the Flex Learning model starting Monday.

USD 313 cited five confirmed cases of COVID-19 at the school for the closure.

Those who were identified as close contacts of the positive cases will be contacted to quarantine. The school will be closed until Sept. 29 pending if any other cases arise.

All other attendance centers will remain open to in-person learning.

The school district is hosting a parent meeting Sunday at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Parents and guardians will receive the link for the meeting through email.

Buhler Families, Please read below a message from Cindy Couchman, Superintendent of Buhler Schools. Earlier today, I...

Posted by Buhler USD 313 on Sunday, September 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man dead after being hit by a car on Kansas highway

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
A 20-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car Saturday night.

News

Miss Kansas reminisces on her unique experience with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
Miss Kansas pays tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Community holds vigil for West High basketball player killed in shooting

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
It’s almost been a week since 17-year-old West High School student Valincio Hill was shot and killed outside of his home in south Wichita.

News

Miss Kansas remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 17 hours ago

Latest News

News

Vigil held for Valincio Hill

Updated: 17 hours ago

News

Textron Aviation, labor union accept new contract

Updated: 18 hours ago

News

Textron Aviation, labor union accept new contract

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The contract lasts for four years and will cover thousands of workers.

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will stick around through the rest of the weekend but so will the sunshine and the mild temps.

News

93-year-old woman dead after crash in Ellis County

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT
|
By Carolina Loera
A 93-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Ellis County Friday afternoon.

News

One killed, one hurt in early-morning crash

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT
|
By John Boyd
One person was killed, another hurt in an early-morning crash in Maize. It happened around 2:45 on W. 37th Street North between Maize and Tyler.