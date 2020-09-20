Advertisement

Community holds vigil for West High basketball player killed in shooting

By Ellen Terhune
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It’s almost been a week since 17-year-old West High School student Valincio Hill was shot and killed outside of his home in south Wichita.

Saturday night, family and friends held a vigil to celebrate and honor his life.

“We’re feeling heartbroken, devastated,” said one of his family members who asked to not be identified.

Balloons, photos, flowers and candles now line his front yard. With no arrests made, his loves ones are still searching for answers.

“It hurts a lot, it hurts me, his friends, his family, the whole city. It’s just another death that could’ve been avoided,” said Carl Karkendoll, a friend from high school.

Friends and family said Hill always put a smile on everyone’s face.

“I met him in high school and he was a great person, we’re going to miss him,” said Karkendoll. “The thing I’m going to remember most is his smile. I won’t ever forget that smile, it could light up a whole room.”

According to Wichita police, the investigation is still on going and no arrests have been made. If you have any information report it to police or crime stoppers.

To help the family with funeral expenses, you can donate here.

