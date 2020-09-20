Advertisement

Hazy, lazy Sunday, windy too

Hazy conditions continue today
Hazy conditions continue today(KWCH-Weather)
By Dean Jones
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Smoke from the West Coast fires will produce hazy conditions across Kansas- again today. The hazy conditions will be most noticeable this morning and later this afternoon. Good news on the horizon as most of the smoke should move out of Kansas tonight and Monday. After a crisp morning with temperature dropping into the 50s, sunshine and southerly winds will warm temperatures into the 80s by afternoon. Upper 80s are possible in western Kansas with temperatures near 80 for central and eastern sections of the state. The wind will pick up too, gusting to 30-40 m.p.h. after Noon until sunset.

Mainly clear tonight, just a few clouds possible by morning. The wind should begin to diminish shortly after sunset. Early morning temperatures will be in the 50s with 80s expected by Monday afternoon. A few more clouds around Kansas on Tuesday. While Tropical Storm Beta moves onshore in Texas, an upper level disturbance moving into the Plains will help draw some of that moisture northward. A few showers are possible, mainly across southeast Kansas Tuesday through Wednesday morning, however most areas will remain dry. Dry weather will persist through Saturday, until another “stronger” cold front moves in late Saturday night. There is a slight chance of showers late Saturday night into early Sunday with the passage of that cold front. Cooler air on the way for the end of next weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Hazy sunshine. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 59.

Tue: High: 78 Increasing clouds, a few showers (mainly over SE-Kansas).

Wed: High: 78 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 57 Mostly sunny

Fri: High: 83 Low: 57 Sunny.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 60 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 60 Maybe a few showers, then partly cloudy, cooler.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will stick around through the rest of the weekend but so will the sunshine and the mild temps.

Forecast

Hazy, breezy weekend

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hazy days with smoke in the air, dry weather continues

Forecast

Hazy sunshine & some wind for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Little more wind for Kansas as hazy skies continue.

Forecast

Kansas in for a fantastic Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in for a fantastic Friday!

Latest News

Forecast

Beautiful weather into Friday

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Smoke in the air will lead to hazy skies for most of the state.

Forecast

Cold front brings slight cool-down to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front moved through Kansas last night, but temperatures will only tumble a few degrees today.

Forecast

No big change for Thursday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A front moves through, but the weather remains the same.

Forecast

Warm Wednesday, storm-free for the next few days

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll stay dry through the end of the week.

Forecast

Warm sunshine again on Wednesday

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 3:58 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
It will be another warm, dry day on Wednesday for the Plains.

Forecast

Rain/storm chances still days away

Updated: Sep. 15, 2020 at 4:03 AM CDT
Terrific Tuesday weather, warmer Wednesday, more sun than clouds and dry through Saturday when gusty winds will blow back into Kansas.