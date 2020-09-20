Hazy, lazy Sunday, windy too

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Smoke from the West Coast fires will produce hazy conditions across Kansas- again today. The hazy conditions will be most noticeable this morning and later this afternoon. Good news on the horizon as most of the smoke should move out of Kansas tonight and Monday. After a crisp morning with temperature dropping into the 50s, sunshine and southerly winds will warm temperatures into the 80s by afternoon. Upper 80s are possible in western Kansas with temperatures near 80 for central and eastern sections of the state. The wind will pick up too, gusting to 30-40 m.p.h. after Noon until sunset.

Mainly clear tonight, just a few clouds possible by morning. The wind should begin to diminish shortly after sunset. Early morning temperatures will be in the 50s with 80s expected by Monday afternoon. A few more clouds around Kansas on Tuesday. While Tropical Storm Beta moves onshore in Texas, an upper level disturbance moving into the Plains will help draw some of that moisture northward. A few showers are possible, mainly across southeast Kansas Tuesday through Wednesday morning, however most areas will remain dry. Dry weather will persist through Saturday, until another “stronger” cold front moves in late Saturday night. There is a slight chance of showers late Saturday night into early Sunday with the passage of that cold front. Cooler air on the way for the end of next weekend with highs in the mid 70s.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Today: Hazy sunshine. Wind: S 10-25; gusty. High: 80.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Wind: S 10-15; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear. Wind: S 5-10. Low: 59.

Tue: High: 78 Increasing clouds, a few showers (mainly over SE-Kansas).

Wed: High: 78 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 57 Mostly sunny

Fri: High: 83 Low: 57 Sunny.

Sat: High: 85 Low: 60 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Sun: High: 74 Low: 60 Maybe a few showers, then partly cloudy, cooler.

