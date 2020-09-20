Advertisement

Man dead after being hit by a car on Kansas highway

By Carolina Loera
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARVEY COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A 20-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car Saturday night.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol online crash logs, it happened at around 10:15 p.m. approximately 12 miles north of Wichita.

Officials said a vehicle was southbound in the right lane of I-135 when a pedestrian ran across the roadway in front of it.

The pedestrian was identified as Kalub Rowson of Minneapolis.

The occupants of the vehicle were not hurt.

