Miss Kansas reminisces on her unique experience with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Nine months ago Miss Kansas competed in the Miss America competition with a unique talent performance; speed painting Ruth Bader Ginsburg in 90 seconds with the hope of spreading her legacy across the world.

Miss Kansas Annika Wooton said, “It’s really cool to be thought of alongside her legacy by so many people because of this performance. But then it was really overwhelming to get like 22 texts in the span of 30 minutes telling me about her death.”

Wooton had 90 seconds on national television to display her speed painting talent at the Miss America competition in December but she wanted it to mean something.

Wooton said, “I thought of, who are women that are both recognizable and who also have made a difference in our country. And Ruth Bader Ginsburg immediately stood out.”

Wooton asked the Supreme Court for permission to paint Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s face but she got a lot more than she bargained for.

“One of the coolest things though is, she said yes. I was really surprised at how easy it was to connect with her,” said Wooten. “Even though it seems like we’re worlds apart, we’re not that different.”

After posting a video of her performance on social media, she received an even more exciting response.

“The night before the Miss America finals, I got a message from her personal trainer saying that he had showed her the video. And I have like a photo that I have with tears streaming down my face,” said Wooton. “Like it was iconic. So she actually saw the video of me creating this painting.”

While Wooton is one of millions who mourn the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, she said it’s an honor to be associated with the likeness of RBG.

“I mean she had every single roadblock thrown in her way and she paved the way for where we are today, not just as women but as humans,” said Wooton.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.