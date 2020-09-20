Sunshine continues into the workweek

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The breeze will continue, but we will also stay sunny and mild for the start of the workweek.

Tonight, our lows will fall into the mid to upper 50s. The sky will stay mostly clear and the wind will be breezy, with gusts around 20-25 mph.

Sunshine will return on Monday with highs back into the upper 70s to lower 80s in central Kansas and the mid to upper 80s in the west. It’s going to stay breezy, with gusts around 20-30 mph.

We’ll get a little cooler for the start of Fall, with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Sunshine will stick around through the end of the week as highs return to the low 80s Thursday through Friday.

A cold front will move into the state from the northwest Saturday night. This will bring our next chance for rain, mainly to central and eastern Kansas, overnight into early Sunday morning. Highs will drop into the 70s behind the front next Sunday.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly clear. Wind: SE 10-15; gusty. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Wind: S 5-15; gusty. High: 80.

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-15. Low: 57.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10; gusty. High: 78.

Wed: High: 78 Low: 57 Mostly sunny.

Thu: High: 82 Low: 57 Sunny

Fri: High: 84 Low: 59 Sunny.

Sat: High: 84 Low: 62 Sunny with a few overnight storms.

Sun: High: 78 Low: 60 Mostly sunny.

