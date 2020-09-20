Wichita Police asking for help finding man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help looking for a man with dementia that went missing.

Robert White, 69, was last seen on foot near 1300 W. 1st Street North. White is 5′10″ and 180 lbs. and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan coat.

Police ask if you see White or know of his whereabouts to call 911.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.