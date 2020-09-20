Advertisement

Wichita Police asking for help finding man with dementia

Robert White went missing from a residence in the 1300 block of W. 17th Street North Sunday night.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department is asking for help looking for a man with dementia that went missing.

Robert White, 69, was last seen on foot near 1300 W. 1st Street North. White is 5′10″ and 180 lbs. and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a tan coat.

Police ask if you see White or know of his whereabouts to call 911.

