4You: Charitable efforts benefit communities, alumnus pledges large gift to Wichita State business school

KWCH Eyewitness News Meteorologist Mark Larson walks the runway as part of an annual fundraiser for Wichita Grand Opera.
KWCH Eyewitness News Meteorologist Mark Larson walks the runway as part of an annual fundraiser for Wichita Grand Opera.
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

The Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale is underway. The charitable effort raises money for the Mennonite Central Committee, which helps the less fortunate.

Eyewitness News Meteorologist Mark Larson and Weekend Anchor Felicia Rolfe strutted down the runway this weekend as models for a good cause. They helped with the 19th Annual Wichita Grand Opera Ball at the Wichita Marriott.

Wichita State University announced a gift from a Shocker alumnus. Peri Widener has pledged $275,000 to her alma mater. A portion of the gift will help develop students into global business leaders. The gift, from Widener and her mother, includes a pledge of $175,000 to the campaign to build a new home for Wichita State’s W. Frank Barton School of Business.

