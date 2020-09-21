Advertisement

CDC removes COVID guidance about airborne transmission

CDC
CDC(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT
(CNN) - Can coronavirus spread by breathing in particles in the air?

On Friday, the CDC said yes, but then abruptly reversed that new guidance.

Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed language about airborne transmission from its website.

A spokesman said what was posted was just, “a draft version of proposed changes” and shouldn’t have been made public.

Several studies have shown coronavirus can spread through small particles in the air, so that new guidance would have been in line with that. But now, since the change, the CDC page says it’s thought to spread mainly between people in close contact -- about six feet -- and “through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs, sneezes or talks.”

The CDC says it will re-post the updated guidance once the review process is completed.

CNN reported last week that U.S. Health and Human Services communications officials pushed to change the language of weekly science reports released by the CDC so they wouldn’t undermine president trump’s political message.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

