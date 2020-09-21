Derby, Campus football among high school teams impacted by recent COVID-19 cases

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 within programs in several districts across Kansas are leading to quarantines, and, in some cases, cancelations of upcoming games and matches. Monday, the biggest programs impacted are the Derby and Campus high school football teams.

Monday afternoon, the Haysville school district announced that “due to COVID-19 concerns,” Campus High School’s upcoming two football games are canceled: Sept. 25 against Maize South and Oct. 4 against Andover. The district said the junior varsity and freshman games against those schools are still scheduled.

For Derby, a report of two people associated with the football team testing positive for the virus means a temporary quarantine for the team. In a statement released Monday afternoon, the school district said Friday’s home-opening game against Salina South has not been canceled and that it’s not yet known if the entire team has to remain in quarantine.

Information the district confirms:

“Derby High School was made aware of two positive cases, which required the temporary quarantine of the Derby football team per guidance from the Health Department. This also required the quarantine of students in some classrooms. The game on Friday has not been canceled at this point because the Health Department is working with one of the students who tested positive to determine who close contacts are or if the entire team has to remain in quarantine. We should have updated information from the Health Department soon. The current quarantine was the direction provided to us by the Health Department and will stay into effect until their investigation is completed.”

Winfield High School on Monday announced that two members of the high school’s volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and that practices and scheduled matches have been suspended until further notice.

After increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff and students, the Abilene school district announced Monday that it is suspending all extra-curricular activities, including practices and competitions, until at least Oct. 5. The decision impacts students at the middle school and the high school and includes football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, cheer and an upcoming musical.

The current situations involving Derby, Campus, Winfield and Abilene are among the latest cases of several reported across the state since the fall sports season began.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.