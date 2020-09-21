Advertisement

Derby, Campus football among high school teams impacted by recent COVID-19 cases

Sep 18, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during a game between the Derby Panthers and Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles ©KellyRoss
Sep 18, 2020; Wichita, Kansas, USA; during a game between the Derby Panthers and Bishop Carroll Golden Eagles ©KellyRoss(©KellyRoss | Kelly Ross)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Confirmed cases of COVID-19 within programs in several districts across Kansas are leading to quarantines, and, in some cases, cancelations of upcoming games and matches. Monday, the biggest programs impacted are the Derby and Campus high school football teams.

Monday afternoon, the Haysville school district announced that “due to COVID-19 concerns,” Campus High School’s upcoming two football games are canceled: Sept. 25 against Maize South and Oct. 4 against Andover. The district said the junior varsity and freshman games against those schools are still scheduled.

For Derby, a report of two people associated with the football team testing positive for the virus means a temporary quarantine for the team. In a statement released Monday afternoon, the school district said Friday’s home-opening game against Salina South has not been canceled and that it’s not yet known if the entire team has to remain in quarantine.

Information the district confirms:

“Derby High School was made aware of two positive cases, which required the temporary quarantine of the Derby football team per guidance from the Health Department. This also required the quarantine of students in some classrooms. The game on Friday has not been canceled at this point because the Health Department is working with one of the students who tested positive to determine who close contacts are or if the entire team has to remain in quarantine. We should have updated information from the Health Department soon. The current quarantine was the direction provided to us by the Health Department and will stay into effect until their investigation is completed.”

Winfield High School on Monday announced that two members of the high school’s volleyball team tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend and that practices and scheduled matches have been suspended until further notice.

After increases in confirmed COVID-19 cases among staff and students, the Abilene school district announced Monday that it is suspending all extra-curricular activities, including practices and competitions, until at least Oct. 5. The decision impacts students at the middle school and the high school and includes football, volleyball, cross country, girls tennis, cheer and an upcoming musical.

The current situations involving Derby, Campus, Winfield and Abilene are among the latest cases of several reported across the state since the fall sports season began.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Rape suspect involved in standoff faces 19 counts

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wichita Police Department has identified the man at the center of a standoff Tuesday night as 33-year-old Patrick Newborn

Coronavirus

Kansas school wants 100 to quarantine; parents protest

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson County health officials are urging more than 100 people who had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at an elementary school in Overland Park to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Dickinson County dealing with spike in COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A rise in COVID-19 is causing offices to close and forcing students to move their learning online.

National

CDC removes COVID guidance about airborne transmission

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By CNN
On Friday, the CDC said yes, but then abruptly reversed that new guidance. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed language about airborne transmission from its website.

Latest News

News

Osage Co. man airlifted, burned by fireworks

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A man in Osage County had to be airlifted to a hospital after he was burned while disposing of fireworks.

News

Gov. Kelly still concerned by rise in Kansas numbers, pushes Medicaid expansion

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Angela Smith
Gov. Laura Kelly is set to hold her weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday.

Coronavirus

Kansas reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
KDHE reported 1,674 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths over the weekend, bringing the totals to 53,959 cases and 600 total deaths.

Education

Wichita Public Schools adds hours to Family Help Centers, opens homework helpline

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Wichita Public Schools announced a change in location to one of its Family Help Centers and additional evening hours to support families.

Building You

Week of September 21: Job of the Day

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of September 21: Job of the Day

News

Don’t skip your rent payment: 7 things you should know about the eviction moratorium

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The moratorium does not mean you aren't responsible for paying your rent.