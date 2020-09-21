Advertisement

Dickinson County dealing with spike in COVID-19

COVID-19 cases
COVID-19 cases(MGN)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - A rise in COVID-19 is causing offices to close and forcing students to move their learning online.

On Monday, the county announced it would not be conducting VIN inspections, offender registration, or fingerprints until further notice. Also, jail visitation for Sept. 26, has been canceled. The Treasurer’s Office and Motor Vehicle Department will also be closed to the public this week with plans to reopen Sept. 28.

County Manager Brad Homman said six out of the eight staff members who work in the Treasurer’s office either tested positive for COVID-19, have symptoms or are under quarantine.

He said Abilene Public Schools made the decision on Monday to go remote due to the rise in cases. Over the weekend, the Chapman School District canceled classes and all activities for Monday “as a result of the increase in COVID related activity in the area over the last 24 hours,” the district said on Facebook. Homman said the district would make a decision on its learning options later in the day.

