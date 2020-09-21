Advertisement

Hearts fill Hutchinson to Spread the Love

By Shawn Loging
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A public art project in Hutchinson is working to Spread the Love.

Two moms are spending their summer with paint and brushes to add more heart to the city.

This month, the project is wrapping up.

“It started because I thought it would be fun to be Banksy. I thought it would be fun to go out in the middle of the night,” said one of the two artists.

Working as art ninjas in the cover of night, the two artists try to stay mostly out of sight as they anonymously fulfill the request from people and businesses in Hutch for a freshly painted heart.

“Really enjoyed the reaction people have, mainly on social media. Occasionally, people catch us and so we get to see their faces when they see the hearts. That’s really cool. Every once in a while, we see kids peaking their heads out the windows and we invite them to come out join us whenever they catch us. Yeah, it really is unique. We don’t get to experience it very often,” said the other Spread the Love Project artist.

Since June, the two artists have painted more than 500 hearts. They head out about three nights a week and sometimes paint 15 to 20 hearts a night.

“We’ve worked together. We’ve lived by each other but it was really through COVID where we found a friendship and this kind of relationship with art,” one of them said.

The message and intention of the hearts are simple.

“We wanted to make it separate from all the other stuff. It’s not religious, it’s not political. It’s not anything. We just want it to be about being kind to other people and being a part of something bigger,” one of the organizers said.

It was in light of a time seeing calls for social justice and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We thought it would be a cool way to rally the community,” one of the artists said.

The other added, “Our family was hit hard by COVID, we needed a little love.”

After spending the summer achieving that, the bristle on their brushes are slowing down.

“It’s been really fun but at some point, our families have to come first, so we’re going to back off just a little.”

Yet the purpose of all the hearts, that will continue with a vibrant pulse.

“The spread the love...” one of the artists said.

“It will still be there,” finished the other.

Continuing, “It will be a part of Hutchinson. It will always be a part of Hutchinson.”

“We hope it continues for a few years.”

The artists said kids are looking at ways to branch off from what they started.

“Couple of Hutch schools,” one of the artists said, “like they’re going to do projects within the school and asked for suggestions. They’re going to write letters to each other and put them on their lockers.”

The artists said once they wrap up the work of fulfilling requests in September, they plan to unveil their identity to the public.

While all the hearts they’ve painted so far have been free of charge, the two artists said they would continue painting the hearts through commission starting at the end of September.

