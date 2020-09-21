Advertisement

Kansas reports more than 1,600 new COVID-19 cases, 4 new deaths

(KWCH)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reported 1,674 new cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths over the weekend, bringing the totals to 53,959 cases and 600 total deaths.

The percentage for positive tests was 6.9% on Sunday, up slightly from Saturday’s 6.5%. The monthly percent positive is 7.4%.

The school gating metrics continue to improve in much of central and eastern Kansas where the two-week percent positivity rate in most counties is below 5%. Some of the metro areas are still seeing below 10%.

Governor Laura Kelly will hold a press conference at 4 p.m. to give an update regarding COVID-19 in Kansas. Watch live coverage on the KWCH-12 app.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

UK raises virus alert level, warning of high transmission

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to announce further coronavirus restrictions Tuesday to slow the spread of the virus.

National Politics

GAO: Millions in danger of missing coronavirus payments

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR and MARCY GORDON
The Government Accountability Office, Congress' auditing arm, said in a report Monday that possibly 8.7 million or more individuals who are eligible for the economic impact payments have yet to receive those payments because of inadequate IRS and Treasury Department records.

Coronavirus

Progress halts in the fight against coronavirus

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The COVID-19 pandemic has stopped -- and in many cases reversed -- progress being made to combat poverty and disease worldwide.

Coronavirus

Pine-Sol cleaner approved for killing coronavirus on hard surfaces

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN Staff
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved Pine-Sol’s original cleaner as a product that can kill coronavirus on frequently used surfaces.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Milwaukee family of 4 evicted despite national COVID-19 eviction moratorium

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WISN Staff
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instituted a national eviction moratorium in early September that lasts through the end of the year.

Coronavirus

Boy, 11, warned after wearing ‘inappropriate’ Hooters face mask to Fla. school

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By WESH Staff
The principal called the Hooters mask "offensive to women and inappropriate," and the school district says it violates student dress code.

KWCH

Seward County CC athlete fights for his life after heart virus

Updated: 14 hours ago
Southwest Kansas basketball player, Surakata Jawara, is left in the ICU after contracting a heart virus that weakened his liver, kidneys and heart.

National

Over 10 million people under weather warnings ahead of TS Beta

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
Millions of people along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Tropical Storm Beta.

National

Biden to focus on health care in Supreme Court debate

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Joe Biden is using the sudden Supreme Court vacancy to reinforce his argument that the upcoming election should be a referendum on President Donald Trump’s handling of health care and the coronavirus.

News

Buhler Grade School closing to in-person learning due to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
All other attendance centers will remain open to in-person learning.