Advertisement

Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch now open for fall season

The farm and pumpkin patch is open every day until Nov. 1.
The farm and pumpkin patch is open every day until Nov. 1.(KWCH 12)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch is now open for their fall season.

The farm and pumpkin patch is open every day until Nov. 1.

Their hours are as follows:

Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day

Zombie Paintball: Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday Noon-10 p.m., Sunday Noon-6 p.m.

Admission to the pumpkin patch is $8 per person on the weekends and $7 on the weekdays. Kids two and under are free.

The farm also offers the following, according to their Facebook page:

$6 Crop Maze 5 acres

$2 Barrel Rides

$4 Haunted Barn

$4 Pony Rides

$5 Gem Mining

$10 Zombie Paintball

Pumpkins vary $2-12

The attraction is also taking extra measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Rides and trailers are cleaned after each trip and frequently touched places and restrooms are cleaned throughout the day. There are also hand washing and sanitizing stations. They’re also asking that visitors socially distance.

https://www.facebook.com/Klausmeyerpumpkinpatch/photos/a.570839146285292/3263020007067179/?type=3&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARDXy9XX9xCxVS1tChQoxJ6IuusMPaz3EGaT8jm_TFrv0rYyOSSeGBuGkb65NxPsxqvHsTKeoGUdU2RNyV8BytVoiBWyXaes8iVxW0FnSRn31Cn40xX-ANeBmkNZiWe4sKGyfYCPv3ywQzwwdH_u65v2zCWFXTZlULTHU14ggNNPCUPvG-wD9CeNuEYw4lzSVBsQoK2GRTofg5C7iId4ptwXwqPfI5ACYNyrzqzeeZZ7D9pNoPpKOFDF00zJ7C4poU_L4HJZpDo8YbjSH3U0iUUUiMeO8uMiDfZ4qWQlU1jHvl9KQyDMtUCL7xAmG2F9hEblYjTApkAbAqQgk7lSX047Sg&__tn__=-R

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine continues into the workweek

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will continue, but we will also stay sunny and mild for the start of the workweek.

News

Wichita Police asking for help finding man with dementia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Robert White, 69, was last seen on foot near 1300 West 1st Street North.

News

Bonner Springs Police warn of fake social media video

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Be careful sharing something online before you know it’s true. That’s the message from the Bonner Springs Police Department after a video claiming racist conduct by a Bonner Springs police officer turned out to be fake.

News

Bonner Springs Police warn of fake social media video

Updated: 4 hours ago

Latest News

News

Buhler Grade School closing to in-person learning due to positive COVID-19 cases

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
All other attendance centers will remain open to in-person learning.

News

Man dead after being hit by a car on Kansas highway

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
A 20-year-old man is dead after he was hit by a car Saturday night.

News

Miss Kansas reminisces on her unique experience with the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Chelsea Croft
Miss Kansas pays tribute to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

News

Community holds vigil for West High basketball player killed in shooting

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Ellen Terhune
It’s almost been a week since 17-year-old West High School student Valincio Hill was shot and killed outside of his home in south Wichita.

News

Miss Kansas remembers Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Updated: 21 hours ago

News

Vigil held for Valincio Hill

Updated: 22 hours ago