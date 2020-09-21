Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch now open for fall season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch is now open for their fall season.

The farm and pumpkin patch is open every day until Nov. 1.

Their hours are as follows:

Pumpkin Patch: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. every day

Zombie Paintball: Friday 7-10 p.m., Saturday Noon-10 p.m., Sunday Noon-6 p.m.

Admission to the pumpkin patch is $8 per person on the weekends and $7 on the weekdays. Kids two and under are free.

The farm also offers the following, according to their Facebook page:

$6 Crop Maze 5 acres

$2 Barrel Rides

$4 Haunted Barn

$4 Pony Rides

$5 Gem Mining

$10 Zombie Paintball

Pumpkins vary $2-12

The attraction is also taking extra measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Rides and trailers are cleaned after each trip and frequently touched places and restrooms are cleaned throughout the day. There are also hand washing and sanitizing stations. They’re also asking that visitors socially distance.

