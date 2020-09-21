More hazy sunshine on the way for Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in for more hazy sunshine today before a weather maker impacts parts of Kansas tomorrow. Similar to Saturday and Sunday, expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s alongside a strong south breeze.

The northern fringe of Tropical Storm Beta will move into south-central and southeast Kansas late tonight and Tuesday. While the main weather change will be clouds and cooler temperatures, areas southeast of the Turnpike may see a rain shower or two.

As Beta moves away on Wednesday, our skies will clear-out and our temperatures will trend higher. Highs in the middle to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday place us 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Hazy sunshine. Wind: S 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. S 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: More clouds than sun. Wind: S 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. S 5-10. Low: 60.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 56. Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 84. Low: 60. Sunny and warmer.

Fri: High: 87. Low: 62. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 84. Low: 58. Mostly sunny, breezy; isolated storms late.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 55. Mix of sun and clouds; breezy, and cooler.

