Advertisement

More hazy sunshine on the way for Kansas

Weather forecast
Weather forecast(KWCH)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in for more hazy sunshine today before a weather maker impacts parts of Kansas tomorrow. Similar to Saturday and Sunday, expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s alongside a strong south breeze.

The northern fringe of Tropical Storm Beta will move into south-central and southeast Kansas late tonight and Tuesday. While the main weather change will be clouds and cooler temperatures, areas southeast of the Turnpike may see a rain shower or two.

As Beta moves away on Wednesday, our skies will clear-out and our temperatures will trend higher. Highs in the middle to upper 80s on Thursday and Friday place us 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Hazy sunshine. Wind: S 5-15. High: 80.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. S 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: More clouds than sun. Wind: S 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. S 5-10. Low: 60.

Wed: High: 77. Low: 56. Decreasing clouds.

Thu: High: 84. Low: 60. Sunny and warmer.

Fri: High: 87. Low: 62. Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 84. Low: 58. Mostly sunny, breezy; isolated storms late.

Sun: High: 77. Low: 55. Mix of sun and clouds; breezy, and cooler.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Sunshine continues into the workweek

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will continue, but we will also stay sunny and mild for the start of the workweek.

Forecast

Hazy, lazy Sunday, windy too

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Dean Jones
Hazy sky conditions continue for Sunday

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will stick around through the rest of the weekend but so will the sunshine and the mild temps.

Forecast

Hazy, breezy weekend

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hazy days with smoke in the air, dry weather continues

Latest News

Forecast

Hazy sunshine & some wind for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Little more wind for Kansas as hazy skies continue.

Forecast

Kansas in for a fantastic Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in for a fantastic Friday!

Forecast

Beautiful weather into Friday

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Smoke in the air will lead to hazy skies for most of the state.

Forecast

Cold front brings slight cool-down to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front moved through Kansas last night, but temperatures will only tumble a few degrees today.

Forecast

No big change for Thursday

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:13 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
A front moves through, but the weather remains the same.

Forecast

Warm Wednesday, storm-free for the next few days

Updated: Sep. 16, 2020 at 4:19 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
We'll stay dry through the end of the week.