Near miss on showers Tuesday

Close call on some showers Tuesday(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that tropical moisture will get pulled north on Tuesday (on the very outskirts of Tropical Storm Beta), but the precipitation is not likely to reach Kansas. Rain will fall in Oklahoma on Tuesday, but should miss our area.

Temperatures will be held down on Tuesday where the clouds are thicker. Early morning will have temperatures in the 50s with afternoon highs in the 70s under the clouds, but farther west in Kansas, look for 80s.

Dry weather continues all week with a gradual warming trend by Thursday and Friday. There’s no clear sign of when the next rain chances will setup for the Plains.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. S/SE 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Becoming mostly cloudy. S/S 5-15. High: 76.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy. SE 5-10. Low: 60.

Wed: High: 77 Decreasing cloudy by afternoon.

Thu: High: 85 Low: 58 Sunny and warmer.

Fri: High: 88 Low: 62 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 86 Low: 64 Sunny to mostly sunny; breezy.

Sun: High: 80 Low: 56 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 82 Low: 59 Mostly sunny.

