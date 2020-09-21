Osage Co. man airlifted, burned by fireworks

VASSAR, Kan. (WIBW) - A man in Osage County had to be airlifted to a hospital after he was burned while disposing of fireworks.

According to the Osage County Sheriff Office, emergency crews were called to the South Shore Housing Development in Vassar just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

The 47-year-old man was disposing of fireworks when he was burned bad enough, he had to be airlifted to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City.

The Sheriff Office did not release any other details about the incident.

Copyright 2020 WIBW. All rights reserved.