Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools adds hours to Family Help Centers, opens homework helpline

Homework Hotline
Homework Hotline(Wichita Public Schools)
By Angela Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools announced a change in location to one of its Family Help Centers and additional evening hours to support families.

The WPS Family Help Centers will be open from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3:10 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 25, at three locations:

  • North High School, 1437 Rochester
  • South High School, 701 W. 33rd S. (use gym entrance)
  • Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor

Evening hours will be offered at the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, and Wednesday, Sept. 23.

More information can be found here: 

The WPS Homework Hotline starts up again on Monday, September 21. Students who have questions about their assignments, as well as parents who need support while helping their child at home, can call or email the Homework Hotline. There are certified teachers who can answer questions on any assignment from kindergarten through high school in English and Spanish.

The Homework Hotline is open Monday through Thursday from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. by calling 973-4411 or emailing homework@usd259.net.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Building You

Week of September 21: Job of the Day

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Lily Wu
Week of September 21: Job of the Day

News

Don’t skip your rent payment: 7 things you should know about the eviction moratorium

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Kristen Boxman
The moratorium does not mean you aren't responsible for paying your rent.

News

Hearts fill Hutchinson to Spread the Love

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Shawn Loging
Working as art ninjas in the cover of night, the two artists try to stay mostly out of sight as they anonymously fulfill the request from people and businesses in Hutch for a freshly painted heart

News

Bars see busy weekend after curfew extended to midnight, football season beginning

Updated: 12 hours ago

Latest News

News

Pair anonymously painting hearts across Hutchinson

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Seward County CC athlete fights for his life after heart virus

Updated: 13 hours ago

News

Klausmeyer Farm and Pumpkin Patch now open for fall season

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
The farm and pumpkin patch is open every day until Nov. 1.

Forecast

Sunshine continues into the workweek

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will continue, but we will also stay sunny and mild for the start of the workweek.

News

Missing man with dementia found safe

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Robert White, 69, was last seen on foot near 1300 West 1st Street North.

News

Bonner Springs Police warn of fake social media video

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Be careful sharing something online before you know it’s true. That’s the message from the Bonner Springs Police Department after a video claiming racist conduct by a Bonner Springs police officer turned out to be fake.