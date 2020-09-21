Wichita Public Schools adds hours to Family Help Centers, opens homework helpline

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Public Schools announced a change in location to one of its Family Help Centers and additional evening hours to support families.

The WPS Family Help Centers will be open from 8 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 – 3:10 p.m. until Friday, Sept. 25, at three locations:

North High School, 1437 Rochester

South High School, 701 W. 33rd S. (use gym entrance)

Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor

Evening hours will be offered at the Alvin E. Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, and Wednesday, Sept. 23.

More information can be found here:

The WPS Homework Hotline starts up again on Monday, September 21. Students who have questions about their assignments, as well as parents who need support while helping their child at home, can call or email the Homework Hotline. There are certified teachers who can answer questions on any assignment from kindergarten through high school in English and Spanish.

The Homework Hotline is open Monday through Thursday from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. by calling 973-4411 or emailing homework@usd259.net.

