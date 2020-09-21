Advertisement

Wichita Public Schools takes different approach for student count day

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday was Student Count Day across the state of Kansas. Districts from across the state use the day to collect attendance that determines their per-pupil funding allocations which help pay for staffing and education resources.

“This is the magic day. That we get for everyone who shows up and we don’t have to do any extra work,” said Branden Johnson, Executive Director Secondary Schools for Wichita Public Schools.

For a district like Wichita where many students started online instead of seated in the classroom, getting that count takes a different approach.

“We don’t want to get anybody that just partial funding. We want to get every single kid. Every single minute of the day,” said Johnson.

The full funding is about $4,000 per pupil. It goes to pay for teachers, paras and support staff along with educational electives. For students not counted on this day, it requires a bit more work.

“Any student that was absent today, we’ll still go back for days up before Sept. 21 and we’ll count their full day in there and we’ll also count any full day after this day up to Oct. 4. So we still have a chance to catch every kid,” said Johnson.

The district has also opened three family help centers across the district to assist parents and students with remote learning issues.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wichita Public Schools takes different approach for student count day

Updated: 25 minutes ago
Wichita Public Schools takes different approach for student count day

News

Overall COVID-19 trend continues in right direction for Sedgwick County, despite recent spike

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By Hailey Tucker
Despite a recent jump, the latest COVID-19 numbers in Sedgwick County show an overall trend in the right direction when it comes to the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests.

News

Sedgwick County health leaders: What you're doing is working

Updated: 1 hour ago
Sedgwick County health leaders: What you're doing is working

News

Rape suspect involved in standoff faces 19 counts

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Wichita Police Department has identified the man at the center of a standoff Tuesday night as 33-year-old Patrick Newborn

Latest News

News

Derby, Campus football among high school teams impacted by recent COVID-19 cases

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 within programs in several districts across Kansas is leading to cancelations of upcoming games and matches.

Coronavirus

Kansas school wants 100 to quarantine; parents protest

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Johnson County health officials are urging more than 100 people who had contact with a person who tested positive for COVID-19 at an elementary school in Overland Park to quarantine for 14 days.

Coronavirus

Dickinson County dealing with spike in COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
A rise in COVID-19 is causing offices to close and forcing students to move their learning online.

National

CDC removes COVID guidance about airborne transmission

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By CNN
On Friday, the CDC said yes, but then abruptly reversed that new guidance. On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention removed language about airborne transmission from its website.

News

Osage Co. man airlifted, burned by fireworks

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat
A man in Osage County had to be airlifted to a hospital after he was burned while disposing of fireworks.

News

Gov. Kelly still concerned by rise in Kansas numbers, pushes Medicaid expansion

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shawn Wheat and Angela Smith
Gov. Laura Kelly is set to hold her weekly COVID-19 news conference at 4:00p.m. Monday.