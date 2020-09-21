Wichita Public Schools takes different approach for student count day

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Monday was Student Count Day across the state of Kansas. Districts from across the state use the day to collect attendance that determines their per-pupil funding allocations which help pay for staffing and education resources.

“This is the magic day. That we get for everyone who shows up and we don’t have to do any extra work,” said Branden Johnson, Executive Director Secondary Schools for Wichita Public Schools.

For a district like Wichita where many students started online instead of seated in the classroom, getting that count takes a different approach.

“We don’t want to get anybody that just partial funding. We want to get every single kid. Every single minute of the day,” said Johnson.

The full funding is about $4,000 per pupil. It goes to pay for teachers, paras and support staff along with educational electives. For students not counted on this day, it requires a bit more work.

“Any student that was absent today, we’ll still go back for days up before Sept. 21 and we’ll count their full day in there and we’ll also count any full day after this day up to Oct. 4. So we still have a chance to catch every kid,” said Johnson.

The district has also opened three family help centers across the district to assist parents and students with remote learning issues.

