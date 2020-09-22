4You: Heights football player helps keep people safe after crash, WPD officer shares special moment with neighborhood kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Here are the good stories we’re talking about in your neighborhood for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020.

A Wichita Heights High School football player stepped up last Friday to help keep people safe after a crash. James Lynn helped direct traffic and helped a woman involved in the crash out of her vehicle. Witnesses say Lynn helped with traffic for about 15 minutes before police arrived.

Wichita police officer Rob Thatcher, over the weekend, engaged in a friendly neighborhood foot trace. Officer Thatcher was in the area investigating a shooting when he noticed a group of children. Thatcher challenged the children to a friendly race up and down the street.

Footwear and apparel brand, Wolverine,partnered with Metallica’s nonprofit, All Within My Hands to support trade programs across the country, including a $100,000 joint donation to WSU Tech.

Wolverine outfitted Metallica Scholars with free work boots to help them get started in their careers and continue the mission to support the next generation of skilled trade workers in America

