Alternatives for a healthy, happy Halloween

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - We’re a little over a month away from Halloween, and the CDC is recommending that parents stay away from one of the holiday’s main traditions - trick-or-treating.

So, what can you do to keep your child in the spirit of spookiness on Saturday, October 31, 2020? We have 12 alternatives that aimed at keeping you more entertained and less creeped out about COVID-19.

1. Trick or Treat in Reverse: This one might take the whole neighborhood pitching! The kids can still get dressed up in their costumes, but instead of them going door-to-door, they can hang out in the front yard as neighbors walk or drive by and deliver candy!

2. Trick or Treat Drive By: A lot of parents already drive their kiddos to Halloween hotspots. This allows the family to get dressed up and ride over to visit friends and family by honking, texting or giving shoutout upon arrival. Then, deliver some treats or tricks in costume to your fave folks!

3. Costume Week: Why limit dressing up to one day when you can do it all week. Give each day a theme and have fun dressing up. Your friends and fam will have a blast running errands, walking the dog or joining a zoom meeting… in costume!

4. Neighborhood Candy Hunt: Make trick-or-treating a scavenger hunt. Create a map to find all the strategically placed or hidden goodies. Make sure to lay the ground rules to keep social distancing guidelines in place!

5. Decorating Pumpkins: Make the longtime Halloween tradition exciting by offering up the options to carve or paint your pumpkin. Find some cool designs, tips and tricks to making your pumpkin look incredible for the entire season here.

6. Decorate your home: Once you’ve carved your pumpkins and put them out on your porch, you might want to add a little more decor. Decorating your home can help get your into the Halloween-spirit, especially if you will be celebrating the holiday at home.

7. Make it a movie night: Whether you stay at home or take a trip to your local drive-in, find a cult classic like The Rocky Horror Picture Show. Be sure to include things like props and accessories to get in the Halloween mood. If you really want to be creeped out, put together a list of the best horror flicks and if you rather laugh, find the Halloween-themed comedies.

8. Host a virtual or micro Halloween party: Be sure to send invites to all of your friends with a link to the virtual event and time. you can include Halloween themed games and activities like haunted trivia and trick-or-treat icebreakers.

9. Virtual costume contest: If you’re already having a Halloween party, you might as well get dressed up before you hop on your computer. Before the party, announce the categories, such as funniest costume, scariest costume, most creative costume, most detailed costume, and most timely costume. You can have attendees vote in the chat or use a virtual polling site to pick winners and hand out virtual prizes such as online gift cards.

Some of these ideas fall under what the CDC considers low to moderate risk. The agency says things like traditional trick-or-treating, truck or treats, indoor costume parties and indoor haunted houses are among the high-risk activities for Halloween.

CDC Halloween activity risk (KWCH)

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.