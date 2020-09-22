Believe it or not, Tropical Storm Beta will have an impact on Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the northern fringe of Tropical Storm Beta will move into south-central and southeast Kansas today. While the main weather change will be clouds and cooler temperatures, areas southeast of the Turnpike may see a rain shower or two.

As the clouds from Beta hang around on Wednesday (morning), temperatures will remain below normal. However, as bright blue skies return on Thursday and Friday, highs will climb into the 80s in Wichita while western Kansas soars into the 90s.

A weekend weather maker will bring some wind and cooler temperatures back to Kansas, but sadly no rainfall. Yes, I know it is the weekend, but we need some moisture around the state.

A second, stronger cold front should move through the state early next week bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air to Kansas. In fact, temperatures most of next week may be well below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. S 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 58.

Thu: High: 85. Low: 62. Sunny and warmer.

Fri: High: 90. Low: 64. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: High: 86. Low: 56. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 59. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 87. Low: 54. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.