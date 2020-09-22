Advertisement

Believe it or not, Tropical Storm Beta will have an impact on Kansas

cooler, then much warmer
cooler, then much warmer(kwch)
By Jake Dunne
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:26 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says the northern fringe of Tropical Storm Beta will move into south-central and southeast Kansas today. While the main weather change will be clouds and cooler temperatures, areas southeast of the Turnpike may see a rain shower or two.

As the clouds from Beta hang around on Wednesday (morning), temperatures will remain below normal. However, as bright blue skies return on Thursday and Friday, highs will climb into the 80s in Wichita while western Kansas soars into the 90s.

A weekend weather maker will bring some wind and cooler temperatures back to Kansas, but sadly no rainfall. Yes, I know it is the weekend, but we need some moisture around the state.

A second, stronger cold front should move through the state early next week bringing a reinforcing shot of cooler air to Kansas. In fact, temperatures most of next week may be well below normal.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: More clouds than sun. Wind: S/SE 5-15. High: 76.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. S 5-10. Low: 60.

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds. Wind: S 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. SE 5-10. Low: 58.

Thu: High: 85. Low: 62. Sunny and warmer.

Fri: High: 90. Low: 64. Sunny, breezy, and hot.

Sat: High: 86. Low: 56. Mostly sunny and breezy.

Sun: High: 84. Low: 59. Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 87. Low: 54. Mostly sunny.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Near miss on showers Tuesday

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Dry weather continues for Kansas even though tropical moisture will be moving this way

Forecast

More hazy sunshine on the way for Kansas

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 4:05 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Warmer temps return this week.

Forecast

Sunshine continues into the workweek

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will continue, but we will also stay sunny and mild for the start of the workweek.

Forecast

Hazy, lazy Sunday, windy too

Updated: Sep. 20, 2020 at 8:28 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hazy sky conditions continue for Sunday

Latest News

Forecast

Sunny and mild weather continues

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT
|
By Sarah Fletcher
The breeze will stick around through the rest of the weekend but so will the sunshine and the mild temps.

Forecast

Hazy, breezy weekend

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 8:17 AM CDT
|
By Dean Jones
Hazy days with smoke in the air, dry weather continues

Forecast

Hazy sunshine & some wind for the weekend

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:02 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Little more wind for Kansas as hazy skies continue.

Forecast

Kansas in for a fantastic Friday

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 7:15 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we are in for a fantastic Friday!

Forecast

Beautiful weather into Friday

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT
|
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Smoke in the air will lead to hazy skies for most of the state.

Forecast

Cold front brings slight cool-down to Kansas

Updated: Sep. 17, 2020 at 4:38 AM CDT
|
By Jake Dunne
Meteorologist Jake Dunne says a cold front moved through Kansas last night, but temperatures will only tumble a few degrees today.