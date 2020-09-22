Advertisement

Caring Hands Humane Society gets $1,200 Helping Hand

Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton, Kan.
Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton, Kan.(KWCH)
By Natalie Davis
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers gave a $1,200 Helping Hand to Caring Hands Humane Society in Newton.

Coronavirus has impacted the organization’s ability to host its typical fundraisers.

“We have had to cancel all of our in-person events and that has cut down on donations. We definitely are missing funds we would normally expect from that,” said Cynthia Sutcliffe, Marketing Coordinator for Caring Hands Humane Society.

Sutcliffe says the organization is doing its best to care for the animals, but it has some needs.

“We’ve been trying to get our kennels renovated and that’s something we’ve already raised money for. But now we’re also looking into renovating our small dog room a little bit and give our dogs some more freedom while they’re in there,” said Sutcliffe.

She said they could also use extra cat carriers to help transport them to rescue partners. The organization is housing more than a hundred cats right now.

In their time of need, KWCH and DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers decided to surprise them during our monthly Pet Adoption Wednesday interview, with $1,200.

If you’d like to support Caring Hands Humane Society, it is selling t-shirts to help cover the cost of daily care for animals.

