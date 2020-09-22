Community leaders striving for end to violence in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Following a violent week in Wichita, some in the community are being proactive in bringing peace. Their approach: to meet young people where they are, before they take a wrong turn.

“I saw a lot of the community saying they didn’t know how to get involved or what they could do,” said Sunflower Community Action League Organizer Naqeula Pack.

Pack put together a panel and streamed it live on Facebook as part of her work through the Sunflower Community Action League. She said she wanted to turn more attention to youth and solutions to effectively reach them after the recent streak in violence that included three shooting deaths in a four-day stretch.

Business owners, pastors and community activists are among those who sit on Pack’s panel and are brainstorming answers.

“How many more kids have to be lost before we want to make this happen before we want to make the solutions a reality?" panel member Kevin Phillips Jr. asked.

While sharing in that frustration, panel members said they don’t expect a solution overnight, and they want to create more opportunities for young people in Wichita to start toward positivity, instead of the alternative.

Monday night, (Sept. 21), the Sunflower Community Action Committee held a meeting inside a local boxing gym. The group said it plans to meet in the coming weeks to plan its next steps.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.