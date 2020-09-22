Advertisement

Foggy weather returns Wednesday

Central & south central could have visibility below one mile
Foggy weather expected early Wednesday
Foggy weather expected early Wednesday(KWCH)
By Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Chief Meteorologist Ross Janssen says that many areas will wake up to some fog and drizzle early Wednesday. It’s tropical moisture tied to leftover Beta, which has been on the Gulf coast the last several days. Rain is not expected from the clouds, but areas of drizzle are possible.

Expect morning lows in the 50s and 60s with light winds. Clouds depart in the afternoon with warming temperatures into the 80s for western Kansas, however farther east, it will be another day with upper 70s.

Look for much warmer weather later in the week. Thursday and Friday will have temperatures warming well into the 80s and some lower 90s too before the weekend.

Kansas will stay dry through next week.

Wichita Area Forecast:

Tonight: Cloudy; fog and drizzle. SE 5-10. Low: 62.

Tomorrow: Cloudy; AM fog/drizzle, then partly cloudy. S/SE 5-15. High: 77.

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. S/SE 5-10. Low: 59.

Thu: High: 85 Early AM clouds, then sunny.

Fri: High: 90 Low: 62 Sunny and breezy.

Sat: High: 89 Low: 66 Sunny to mostly sunny; windy.

Sun: High: 86 Low: 61 Mostly sunny.

Mon: High: 89 Low: 65 Mostly sunny.

Tue: High: 72 Low: 54 AM clouds; then mostly sunny. Windy.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

