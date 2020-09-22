Health experts: COVID-19 precautions could help to curb flu season

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Health experts say this year’s flu season might not be as bad as they initially thought, thanks to precautions taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"Most studies are showing that this season is remarkably slower than other years, said Dr. Howard Chang with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis. “...Everyone is using PPE, masks, they’re social distancing, they’re limiting the amount of gatherings they are attending and just being more careful with hand hygiene. A lot of businesses aren’t open, so there’s a lot less opportunity to spread the flu.”

Doctors warn, however, that doesn’t mean you should let your guard down when it comes to flu season.

“I think another part of it is people aren’t going to the doctor as much to get tested, so we might be seeing a low incident of flu because of that as well.”

Doctors advise getting a flu shot, especially if you’re in the high-risk group.

“You want to get protected from one, you don’t want to get COVID first, then get some scar tissue in your lungs, then get the flu later, because that’s not going to be good for you,” Dr. Chang said.

