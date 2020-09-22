Advertisement

It's National Voter Registration Day

Campaign 2020
Campaign 2020(KWCH)
By CNN
Published: Sep. 22, 2020
(CNN/KWCH) - Tuesday is a good day to register to vote if you have not already done it.

Every fourth Tuesday in September is marked as National Voter Registration Day. This year, it falls on Sept. 22.

National Voter Registration Day was created as an awareness campaign. It was first observed in 2012. More than 300,000 Americans registered that year. If you’re not registered to vote in Kansas, you can do that here: https://www.kdor.ks.gov/Apps/VoterReg/Default.aspx

National Voter Registration Day is supposedly timed to happen a few months before some of the bigger elections of the year. The 2020 presidential election and several important races across the nation, including right here in Kansas, are scheduled for Nov. 3.

Key dates to remember:

  • October 13: Last day to register to vote for General Election
  • October 14: Advance voting in person and by mail may begin
  • October 27: Deadline for voters to apply for advance ballots by mail for General Election
  • November 3: GENERAL ELECTION
  • November 6: Deadline for receipt of advance ballots postmarked on/before Election Day

