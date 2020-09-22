Advertisement

Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale moves online

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - For the past 51 years, the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale has held a charity auction to benefit the Mennonite Central Committee.

Like nearly every fundraiser this year, the pandemic has impacted it. This year, the auction has moved online.

It started at the beginning of September and runs through Saturday. The auction features crafts and collectibles made right here in Kansas.

“The monetary need is there. and for us to be helpful, we need to try and support that in any way that we possibly can. So, we’re looking at ways in which we can utilize what has been donated to us," said Jim Robb, Chairman of the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale.

Organizers said the Kansas Mennonite Relief Sale has raised $500,000 already this year.

