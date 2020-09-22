Advertisement

Kansas Sen. Roberts backs filling Ginsburg vacancy this year

Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS)
Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS)(GRAYDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 3:42 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Republican Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas supports replacing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on U.S. Supreme Court this year. Roberts tweeted Monday that the Senate has an obligation under the U.S. Constitution to fill high court vacancies. Fellow Kansas Republican Sen. Jerry Moran already has said he supports Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s plan to move head with consideration of a nominee from President Donald Trump.

Trump said Monday that he plans to nominate a replacement for the late liberal justice by the end of the week. Many Democrats have argued that the vacancy shouldn’t be filled until next year, after the presidential election and next inauguration. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/21/2020 5:56:44 PM (GMT -5:00)

Crime

Community leaders striving for end to violence in Wichita

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Braxton Jones
Naqeula Pack. said she wanted to turn more attention to youth and solutions to effectively reach them after the recent streak in violence

Coronavirus

Health experts: COVID-19 precautions could help to curb flu season

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Carolina Loera
Health experts say this year’s flu season might not be as bad as they initially thought, thanks to precautions taken to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Safety

Investigation continues after accidental shooting at Wichita’s Cowtown Museum

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Wichita Police Department is responding to a shooting in the 1800 block of W. Museum Blvd.

News

KBI investigating man’s death in Iola

Updated: 7 hours ago
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a death that occurred Monday in Iola.

News

Nearby community steps up to help residents being forced out of McPherson mobile home park

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Monday (Sept. 21), Eyewitness News learned that another mobile home park in McPherson has stepped up in a big way to help two of the impacted park’s residents,

Sports

No fans, increased testing for Wichita Open

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
COVID-19 precautions are in place for the Wichita Open which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.