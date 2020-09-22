KBI investigating man’s death in Iola

ALLEN COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Iola Police Department, and the Allen County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a man’s death in Iola.

The Iola Police Department requested KBI assistance at about 3 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21. KBI agents responded to investigate.

The KBI said at about 2:10 p.m., Iola police responded to an emergency call reporting a fight in the 600 block of South Washington Avenue.

“Officers responded to the house where they found 34-year-old Jamie D. Martin, of Iola, lying in the driveway. Martin was unresponsive, so officers began life-saving measures,” the KBI said.

The KBI said Martin died at a local hospital.

“The investigation is ongoing. The public is not believed to be at risk related to this incident,” the KBI said.

Anyone with information related to this case should call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME. Tips can also be submitted online at: https://www.kbi.ks.gov/sar.

