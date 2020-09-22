Newton police seek help to locate missing woman with dementia

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - The Newton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Police say 78-year-old Dennes Gronau was last seen walking east in the 600 block of West 5th St. here in Newton at about 12:45 p.m.

Dennes is 5 feet 5 inches tall and was last seen wearing a black lightweight jacket, black jeans and was carrying a black purse.

Dennes does have dementia and her family is worried she may not know where she is. If you see her, please call 911.

