No fans, increased testing for Wichita Open

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - COVID-19 precautions are in place for the Wichita Open which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The most noticeable change for this year’s event is the lack of fans. Something that isn’t lost on tournament director Roy Turner.

“I’ve spent 40 years in this town, selling professional sports telling people to come to our events, this year is completely different, I’m telling everyone not to come to our event which is a complete switch from what I’ve been doing the last 40 years,” said Turner.

Wichita police officers will be on-site throughout the tournament to keep spectators out. They will also enforce the mask mandate.

There will be more than 150 golfers and caddies on the course, and testing for COVID-19 will be a big priority.

“Most of our tents are billed about the testing of people and we expect to test as many as 500 people that come on the course this year: players, caddies, volunteers, people who serve coffee. It’s better to be safe than sorry, but for the PGA, it’s mandatory that we do go through all this for those people, and so far, it’s been very safe. This is going to be like Fort Knox I think,” Turner said.

Despite the changes, the support for the tournament charities will continue. Turner said the tournament will be giving in excess of $100,000 this year.

