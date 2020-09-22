Police: Man held teen’s head underwater at Wichita pond

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police arrest a 19-year-old man suspected of attempted murder and aggravated kidnapping after a domestic violence incident late Monday.

According to police, officers responded to an assault report at a home in the 3900 block of N. Litchfield. When police got there, they found a 17-year-old female who was visibly shaken and wet.

Police say their investigation revealed 19-year-old Dominic Thomas and the teen were talking near a pond at 37th St. North and Sullivan when Thomas battered her and dragged her to a pond.

Police say he held her head under the water, before releasing her and running away.

Officers later found Thomas, who was arrested without further incident. He was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail.

Police say there are resources available if you or someone you know is in a dangerous domestic relationship.

You’ll find more information on the WPD’s App, but they include:

• Sedgwick County, 911

• Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 263-6000

• Wichita Family Crisis Center, 267-7233

• Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 263-3002

• StepStone, 265-1611

• The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233

