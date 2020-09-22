Advertisement

Rural schools in KS forced to make changes due to local COVID-19 outbreaks

Several rural Kansas school districts move to remote learning due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Several rural Kansas school districts move to remote learning due to confirmed cases of COVID-19.(KWCH)
By Hailey Tucker
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A few weeks into the school year, several rural districts in Kansas have been forced to temporarily transition to online or remote learning due to local COVID-19 outbreaks with students and staff.

Students and staff at several districts in rural Kansas counties are dealing with the effects of being in the classroom during a pandemic, among which are cancelations or postponements to sports and activities.

“We had some employees that tested positive, one bus driver, a coach, a couple of teachers, and we also had some students,” said Abilene Schools Superintendent Greg Brown of one district where the local spread of COVID-19 has students learning remote and sports and activities postponed until October.

Ashland. in Clark County, Sublette, in Haskell County, Hugotn in Stevens County, Meade, in Meade County, and Colby, in Thomas County, are among smaller districts facing similar challenges with reported cases of COVID-19 impacting school.

“I believe we had 13 cases and about 50 quarantined,” said Sublette Schools Superintendent Rex Bruce. “I don’t have the correct number right now to give you, but it’s probably double that.”

For several districts, moves to online learning for at least a couple weeks come with challenges to keep every student connected, especially those who live in rural areas outside of town.

Help comes with new-technology purchases made possible with federal funding.

“We have partnered and worked with United Wireless out of Dodge City and have purchased routers and we’re in the process of getting those out to those families,” Bruce said.

Safeguarding against further spread of COVID-19 within their schools, the rural district leaders said everyone is still adjusting and they’re doing what they can to safely educate students.

“All we ask is that you wear your mask. You help us keep our kids safe, help keep the doors open and help keep our kids playing their sports,” Ashland Schools Superintendent Jamie Wetig said.

Copyright 2020 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

4You: Positive stories for Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020

Updated: 12 minutes ago

News

Some residents in Wichita's Halloween hotspot concerned for COVID-19

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Some residents in Wichita's Halloween hotspot concerned for COVID-19

News

Some residents in Wichita’s Halloween hotspot concerned for COVID-19

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Angela Smith
There are 39 days and counting until Halloween, but the holiday could be the latest celebration scared off by COVID-19.

Don't Fall For It

WATCH: BBB warns of ‘package-delivery-notice’ scam

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KWCH Staff
Denise Groene with the Better Business Bureau joined Eyewitness News Tuesday, Sept. 15 to warn about a scam ramping up during the COVID-19 pandemic. The scam concerns notices that you’ve missed a package delivery.

Latest News

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.

Missing Persons

Newton police seek help to locate missing woman with dementia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
The Newton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing woman.

Politics

It’s National Voter Registration Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By CNN
Tuesday is a good day to register to vote if you have not already done it.

News

Abilene Public Schools move to remote learning until October

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Angela Smith
Abilene Public Schools is moving learning online after a growing number of positive COVID-19 cases and quarantines.

Crime

Kansas City police identify 1-year-old killed in triple shooting

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Authorities have identified a child killed in a triple shooting in Kansas City as a 1-year-old boy, making him the city’s youngest homicide victim this year, police said.

News

Woman killed in early-morning fire in Wellington

Updated: 7 hours ago
The cause is listed as "smoking in presence of medical oxygen."