Unemployed Kansans express urgent need for new stimulus package

By Grant DeMars
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A group of unemployed Kansans on Tuesday spoke with U.S. Senator Pat Roberts' team in hopes of showing the veteran, soon-to-be-retired lawmaker how badly they need a new stimulus package. With benefits running out, the group said it’s urgent.

The issue is timely for a couple of reasons. First is the situation with many unemployed Kansans running low on savings after they stopped receiving weekly $600 payments through teh CARES Act in July. They’re also afraid a stimulus package will be put on the backburner since many senators in Washington, D.C. are focused on confirming a new Supreme Court justice.

For unemployed Kansans like Matt Flaiz, another stimulus would him stay afloat. He said the past two months have been especially difficult.

“We’re sort of nearing the end of our funds,” he said. “So many people are at the end of their rope.”

With the additional $600 payments ending in July and possibly another month before unemployed Kansans see a $300-per-week boost promised by President Trump, there’s not much time to be patient. Meanwhile, U.S. senators have struggled to compromise on another stimulus package, and as some of them prepare to fill the vacant Supreme Court seat, Kansans like Flaiz worry “it’ll get swept under the rug," and that they’ll be forgotten.

“Many of us don’t have months to wait for relief,” he said.

Flaize said he applies for jobs every day, but so far, hasn’t landed his next career stop. That’s why on Tuesday, he and others in the difficult position expressed to Sen. Roberts' team how badly they need help.

Their message:

“I would like the Senate to have the same urgency helping out unemployed Kansans ans confirming a Supreme Court justice,” Flaiz said.

