Watch: BBB offers advice to safely give to help with disaster relief

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As wildfires continue to spread on the west coast and unprecedented rainfall impacts many southern states, millions of Americans are impacted by natural disasters. To assist those seeking to provide help, the Better Business Burea offers suggestions to make sure your donations go where you attend them to go.

The following organizations are BBB accredited and have announcements on their website homepages that they’re collecting funds to assist those impacted:

You can hear further tips with charitable giving and what to look out for in the clip above.

